146-year term issued in pair of February 2020 slayings

A Fort Wayne man convicted of killing two men in a northeast-side home last year will likely spend the rest of his life behind bars.

Allen Superior Judge Fran Gull sentenced Kerwins Louis, 22, Friday to 146 years in prison.

A jury last month found Louis guilty of two counts of murder, two counts of felony murder and robbery in the February 2020 shooting deaths of Mon Ong, 21, and Brooke Wendel, 23, at 2405 Barnhart Ave., near East State and Coliseum boulevards.

Meng Kem, then 27, was shot in the neck and the head but survived. He told police men came to rob him of his money, which he estimated to be about $1,500.

Louis is the third person to be sent to prison in the case. Gull also sentenced Jamesley Paul, 24, in July to 146 years. He was convicted of murder, felony murder and robbery. The jury found him guilty in Ong's death, but not guilty in the death of Wendel.

Kyaw Htet Hlang, 24, pleaded guilty last year to two counts of felony murder and attempted robbery. He was sentenced to 50 years. Felony murder is defined by state law as a murder committed in the act of another felony, such as robbery.

Meng told police he saw Hlang "shoot his girl" and that he had grown up with Hlang. He described the two other men and gave a possible address for one of the men, according to court documents.

Officer Jean Gigli stopped a vehicle at Kenwood Avenue and Carew Street two hours after the shooting. The officer smelled burnt marijuana and saw narcotics and cash in the back-seat passenger door. Paul and Louis were both in the car, although they weren't driving, court records said.

Shortly before 8 a.m., Hlang was pulled over on North Anthony Boulevard near Coliseum Boulevard. At first he wouldn't provide identification, but police were able to identify him from his tattoos, court records said.

In the car, a red Nissan Juke, police also discovered a semi-automatic pistol with a magazine in it and a slide locked to the rear "as if it had been run dry," records said.

Detectives Liza Anglin and Brian Martin interviewed Hlang. He told Anglin there were other people with him when the shootings occurred and that he was the last person to leave the house. Hlang said he was supposed to go back to the home and pick up the gun in the morning. The gun was dropped between houses, one of which was his friend's. Then, he said, he was supposed to "get rid of it."

Martin asked him whether the two accomplices received drugs and money when they robbed and shot the victims. Hlang told him the two others "got all the dope and money and he didn't get (expletive)."

Martin and Detective Scott Tegtmeyer interviewed Louis, who at first denied any involvement in the shooting. He said Paul was his cousin.

Louis then said the three of them went to the Barnhart home to get some "tree," another name for marijuana. When asked whether he could remember who started shooting, Louis said he couldn't remember, records said.

