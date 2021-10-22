2 held after Ossian workplace shooting

Two people were arrested today after a man was shot in the parking lot of Berne Workwear in Ossian.

Indiana State Police and local police officers found a man, who had multiple gunshot wounds, lying in the parking lot of the facility in the industrial complex on the south side of Ossian around 10 a.m. Friday. The man was taken to a Fort Wayne hospital by ambulance.

The man “remains in serious but stable condition,” a state police news release stated.

Officers then received a report of a male suspect fleeing the scene in a silver Chevrolet Impala, which Sgt. Brian Walker of the state police said was “key to quickly locating and apprehending the suspected shooter.”

Police found the suspect vehicle, which was driving north on Indiana 1 just south of Interstate 469, around 10:20 a.m. After a traffic stop, Reonte Cliffton Moore, 28, and Jayana Lamia Herman, 21, were arrested.

Moore was charged with attempted murder, and Herman was charged with felony aiding aggravated battery and aiding a serious violent felon in possession of a firearm.

Moore and the victim are both employees at Berne Workwear. Walker called it “an isolated incident.” No one else was injured.

The incident remains under investigation by the Indiana State Police with the assistance of the Wells County Sheriff’s Department.

dfilchak@jg.net