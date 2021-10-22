Preview: 2022 Chevrolet Silverado

It doesn’t happen often, but Chevrolet missed the mark with the current generation Silverado.

Unveiled the same day as the current Ram with its tablet touchscreen, sophisticated interior, air suspension and aerodynamic exterior, the big Chevy looked homely with its big nose and interior that was way too much like the previous generation.

This hasn’t deterred Chevy fans from buying it, and all indications point to an excellent truck, but it needed to advance more in the insanely competitive full-size truck segment. For 2022, Silverado trims its course.

The most obvious changes occur outside, where the grille is sleeker and less pugly. Designers gave all models new facias with lower headlamps to give the trucks a less top-heavy appearance. I didn’t love all of the body creases at first, but they’ve become part of the Silverado’s distinctive charm.

An available power up/down tailgate, six-position Multi-Flex tailgate, and 12 standard tie-downs remain. Dark Ash, Sand Dune and Glacier Blue Metallic join the color palette.

Bigger changes occur beyond the Silverado’s big doors, where the ambience is now more boutique hotel than Motel 6. LT trim and above get new dashboards with a wide 13.4-inch touchscreen, 12.3-inch configurable instrument cluster and noticeably more premium materials all around.

Much of the hard gray plastic has been eradicated. Quiet travel, deep cubbies and ample legroom remain. It’s finally an interior to draw truck buyers out of their Rams, F-150s and Tundras.

“It’s a more contemporary, refined design that elevates the premium nature of the interior,” said Alexandre Scartezini, Chevrolet Truck lead interior designer. “It’s also a more driver-oriented space that’s connected to our performance heritage, with a hint of Corvette influence in its design DNA.”

I don’t know about that, but Silverado is channeling the smaller Colorado by taking the already capable Trail Boss and suiting it up for more extreme off-roading with its first-ever ZR2 edition. See its black hood insert, unique grille, “flow-tie” hollow emblem, 18”-inch wheels and Jet Black/Graystone leather interior.

Off-road capability is fortified by increased suspension travel, front/rear differential e-lockers, skid plates, reshaped bumpers and Terrain Mode system for one-pedal rock crawling.

Chevrolet provides one of the greatest ranges of engines among full-size trucks.

Base models come with a 2.7-liter turbo-four that delivers 20% more torque at 310 horsepower and 420 foot-pounds of torque. Others employ a 3.0-liter Turbo-Diesel generating 277 horsepower and 460 foot-pounds of torque, with max towing increased by 4,000 pounds, to 13,300.

Go full in with a 5.3-liter V8 that delivers 355 horsepower and 383 foot-pounds of torque or a 6.2-liter V8 (standard on ZR2), delivering 420 horsepower and 460 foot-pounds of torque through a 10-speed automatic transmission. The best fuel economy comes from the diesel, at up to 33 mpg highway.

“The Silverado is legendary and continues to excite both new and loyal customers," said Kelly MacDonald, director, Chevrolet Truck Marketing. “For the new 2022 model, we’ve enhanced the Silverado lineup to build on its success, giving customers more choice, a refined design and new technology options.

"The addition of the all-new Silverado ZR2, Chevy’s flagship off-road truck, builds on an already strong portfolio of factory-lifted pickups from Chevrolet that are bringing in new buyers.”

Expect prices to start just more than $30,000 when sales begin this fall.

Casey Williams is an Indianapolis automotive journalist. Send comments to Casey at AutoCasey@aol.com; follow him on YouTube @AutoCasey.