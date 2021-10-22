Indiana jobless rate falls in September

Indiana's unemployment rate was 4.0% during September, down 0.1% from August and down 2.3% from September 2020, the Indiana Department of Workforce Development said today.

Ohio's jobless rate was 5.4%, unchanged from August and down 2.0% from September 2020, the department said in a statement. It said the U.S. rate was 4.8%, down 0.4% from August and down 3.0% from September 2020.

The rate reflects the number of unemployed people seeking employment within the prior four weeks as a percentage of the labor force.

Indiana’s labor force had a net decrease of 1,439 in September from the previous month, the statement said. It said this was a result of a decrease of 2,595 unemployed residents and an increase of 1,156 employed residents.

Indiana's total labor force, which includes both Hoosiers employed and those seeking employment, stands at 3.34 million, and the state’s 63.0% labor force participation rate remains above the national rate of 61.6%, the statement said.

It said private sector employment has increased by 63,500 during the year and decreased by 300 from August. The monthly decrease is primarily because of losses in the Construction and the Private Educational and Health Services sectors; losses were offset by gains in the Manufacturing and the Professional and Business Services sectors.

Total private employment stands at 2,650,700, which is 89,800 below the December 2019 peak, the statement said.