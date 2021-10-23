Late night laughs

Extreme makeover– online edition

“(Facebook is) still facing accusations of endangering teens, spreading misinformation and destroying democracy. So they're doing the right thing: rebranding the company with a new name.

“But that new name is a closely guarded secret that's not widely known, even among Facebook senior leadership. Well, that's surprising. Facebook has leadership?”– Stephen Colbert

“Yeah, the website will still be Facebook but the company is going to have a new name. And I don't know if this is a good idea.

I mean, Facebook is one of those iconic brands like Hiroshima and Ted Bundy – do you really want to lose that name recognition?” – Trevor Noah

Labor pains

“With more job openings than ever and more people quitting than ever, workers suddenly find themselves with a lot of leverage, and they're using it to demand things like better pay, more flexible hours and canceling the annual company 'Squid Game.'

“And right now, workers from so many different industries are striking – although, it's none of the bad industries that you wish would go on strike.

“Like, have you ever noticed how the people who collect student loans, they never go on strike. Or telemarketers? Come on, you guys deserve better pay!” – Trevor Noah

Worth another shot

“And here's a big story, especially if you got the Johnson & Johnson one-and-done vaccine. Dr. Anthony Fauci is now saying that FDA data shows the Johnson & Johnson vaccine should have been two shots. I mean, come on – it was right there in the name.

“In related news, the FDA has asked Johnson & Johnson to rename its 'No More Tears' shampoo to 'Legally Speaking, Probably a Few Tears.' ” – James Corden

“For both Pfizer and Moderna, the recommendation is that after six months, people over the age of 65 or who have preexisting conditions should get a booster. But for Johnson & Johnson, the panel recommends boosters for people 18 and older, and it can be given two months after the first shot. Cool! Hey, you know when that information would have come in handy? Two months after the first shot!” – Stephen Colbert

“And one thing people are wondering about is whether they should mix and match their shots, because maybe vaccines are like superheroes.

“Sure, Iron Man can save your life, but if you follow him up with Captain America, now you have the Avengers.” – Trevor Noah

“This is kind of like mixing alcoholic beverages – you can do it, but should you? Just remember the rule of thumb: Moderna before Pfizer, always wiser. Pfizer before Moderna, some concern-a.” – James Corden