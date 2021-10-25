Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control Tinkerbell is a spayed 9-year-old with a sweet demeanor, and she enjoys rubbing on you and getting chin scratches. For more information, go to www.fwacc.org. Humane Fort Wayne Jenni B is a spayed 2-year-old domestic medium-hair mix who has not been declawed. For more information about her, go to www.humanefw.org. Humane Fort Wayne Elan is a neutered 7-year-old boxer who still has a lot of energy for his age. For more information on Elan, go to www.humanefw.org. Previous Next Monday, October 25, 2021 1:00 am Pets of the week Pets of the week Share this article Share on facebook Share on twitter Email story Subscribe to our newsletters * indicates required Email Address * Newsletters Daily headlines Alerts (breaking news) Komets History Journal Crime and courts Statehouse Scoop Opinion Food Coronavirus Events and Entertainment