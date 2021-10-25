Area jobless rate falls to 3.4% in September

Unemployment in the Fort Wayne area dropped to 3.4% last month, down more than 2 percentage points from September last year.

The Indiana Department of Workforce Development released figures today showing 7,220 people out of a labor force numbering 215,266 were jobless in September. That compares to 12,801 being out of work a year ago September, when the labor force was slightly larger, at 216,574.

Data-watchers say comparing the same month year over year provides the best perspective of the jobs market, given seasonal hiring trends such as school schedules, fall harvest season and other weather-related variables.

In August, unemployment was 4.9% in the Fort Wayne metro area, comprised of Allen, Wells and Whitley counties. The August labor pool was 216,298 with 10,614 jobless, the state's figures show.

Rick Farrant of Northeast Indiana Works said some of the loss of nearly 1,000 workers from the Fort Wayne metro area labor force between August and September may be attributed to college students returning to school elsewhere. But having the number of employed workers increase from 205,684 in August to 208,046 is impressive, he said in a statement.

"Overall, in the 11 northeast Indiana counties of Economic Growth Region 3, the unemployment rate for September dipped to 3.1%, lower than the pre-pandemic level of 3.3% in February 2020," Farrant said.

The messaging about available jobs "is getting through to workers," said a statement from Rachel Blakeman, director of Purdue University Fort Wayne's Community Research Institute.

“However, the smaller labor force for many counties indicates that people are leaving employment altogether, perhaps as a result of retirement or opting for a one-income household for couples," Blakeman said.

"Any employers who see the decline in the unemployment rate as a sign they can let off on recruiting efforts are misreading the numbers. This remains a competitive job market for which employers still need to remain competitive on both wages and other benefits like scheduling flexibility or health insurance packages.”

