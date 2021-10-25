Holcomb releases review of state-level law enforcement agencies

INDIANAPOLIS -- Gov. Eric Holcomb on Monday released a third-party review of all state-level law enforcement agencies that calls for increasing recruitment and promotion of female and officers of color, a strategic plan for implicit bias and cultural awareness and streamlined training curriculum.

It was the result of a directive Holcomb put in place last year to improve equity and inclusion following racial tensions nationwide.

The 100-page report was dated Sept. 15, but the administration initially denied a Journal Gazette request for it last week. The newspaper filed an official public records request for the document Thursday and the report was released Monday.

"I made a commitment to fostering an inclusive and equitable environment for all Hoosiers to take part in and that commitment meant taking a critical look at our state's law enforcement," Holcomb said. "By commissioning a third-party review, we have assessed what state law enforcement agencies are doing well and where we can improve.

"As the assessment progressed, the agencies initiated an implementation of some of the recommendations and are working toward reviewing and implementing the remaining items. I will continue to do my part to assure the citizens of Indiana that law enforcement officers are operating according to the highest standards."

One finding noted the Indiana State Police tracks use of force incidents with a database but doesn't have a flag process to warn of offices involved in repetitive incidents or other themes.

"Considering the state of law enforcement and community relations, specifically surrounding police brutality and the use of force, enhancing the ISP's tracking and notification process is a logical and valuable step to identify and address concerning officer and agency patterns," the review said. "Additionally, requiring supervisory investigation of all use of force incidents, not just those that result in serious bodily harm or death, would significantly enhance the ISP's transparency to the public."

Hillard Heintze was hired to provide the review -- focusing on analyses of strengths and weaknesses, evaluations of community policing strategies and assessing training curriculum and strategies. The agencies involved included the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy, the Indiana Law Enforcement Training Board, the Indiana State Police, the State Excise Police, Indiana Conservation Officers, Capitol Police Services and Gaming Police.

The contract for the work was a maximum $225,800.

Some of the recommendations for the Indiana State Police have already been implemented -- such as issuing body cameras for all state troopers and developing a recruitment plan to accomplish diversity goals.