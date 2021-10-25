Police: Suspect arrested while holding baby after stabbing adult

A man was arrested today in downtown Fort Wayne as he held his infant child in his arms after allegedly stabbing someone.

Fort Wayne police officers responded to a report of an adult victim who was stabbed in the chest area around 10:30 a.m. today at a shopping plaza in the 500 block of E. Jefferson Blvd. Sgt. Jeremy Webb, public information officer, said in a release the victim's wounds were not life threatening and were treated by medics at the scene.

Odis Lee Moore, 28, was arrested and charged with domestic battery, domestic battery resulting in moderate injury, domestic battery with a deadly weapon, domestic battery in the presence of a minor under 16 years of age, domestic battery with a prior conviction of battery and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.

Moore and his infant child were found in a nearby store in the same shopping plaza when he was located by police, police said. Moore was arrested without incident.

Police arranged for a family member to take the infant, who Webb noted was safe and uninjured.

