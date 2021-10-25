Magazine names Wayne Township Trustee its Brotha of the Month

Brotha Magazine, based in Buffalo, New York, named Wayne Township Trustee Austin Knox its Brotha of the Month for October.

"Mr. Knox, like his predecessor, is detail-oriented and fueled by a desire to research and understand the law and the Indiana Township Association guidelines before finalizing decisions," the publication said. "Most of all Trustee Knox cares about the people of Wayne Township, both those in need and those who help. 'We first want to help those who need it, but we also never forget that it is taxpayers' money we are responsible for,' he says."

An Allen County Democratic Caucus appointed Knox township trustee in January 2020. He replaced Rick Stevenson, who retired. A graduate of Concordia High School and IPFW, now Purdue Fort Wayne, Knox is up for election next year.