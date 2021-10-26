Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette Dan Mossburg, left, and Sheldon VanPelt, both with the Fort Wayne Street Department, fill potholes Monday morning along Coldwater Road. Previous Next Tuesday, October 26, 2021 1:00 am Smoothing things over Smoothing things over Share this article Share on facebook Share on twitter Email story Subscribe to our newsletters * indicates required Email Address * Newsletters Daily headlines Alerts (breaking news) Komets History Journal Crime and courts Statehouse Scoop Opinion Food Coronavirus Events and Entertainment