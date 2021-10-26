The Journal Gazette
 
    Tuesday, October 26, 2021

    Frost advisory issued for northeast Indiana, northwest Ohio

    The Journal Gazette

    The National Weather Service has issued a frost advisory for northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio from midnight tonight to 10 a.m. Wednesday.

    Temperatures in the low to mid 30s will result in frost formation, and frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered, the weather service said. It recommended people take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

     

