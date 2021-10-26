Tuesday, October 26, 2021 5:50 pm
Frost advisory issued for northeast Indiana, northwest Ohio
The Journal Gazette
The National Weather Service has issued a frost advisory for northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio from midnight tonight to 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Temperatures in the low to mid 30s will result in frost formation, and frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered, the weather service said. It recommended people take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story