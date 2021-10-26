Night of Lights returns to downtown Fort Wayne

The Night of Lights returns this year, celebrating the traditions that draw crowds to downtown Fort Wayne just before Thanksgiving.

This year's event is Nov. 24, presented by TriCore Logic and your Downtown Improvement District, a Tuesday news release said.

It will kick off the holiday season with the iconic lighting of Santa and His Reindeer, the Merry Christmas Wreath, and more. Events begin at 5:45 p.m., ending with the Parkview Field Holiday Fireworks show starting at 8 p.m.

"This festive night has brought joy to the people of Fort Wayne and northeast Indiana for decades, and we couldn’t be more excited to share it with you again this year," the news release said. "Downtown businesses and organizations will host family-friendly lightings, as well as indoor and outdoor holiday activities taking place throughout the evening."

The Embassy Theatre’s 37th Annual Festival of Trees is back, with in-person and virtual options. New to this year's Night of Lights is a Brighten the Night with The Bradley, Sensory-Friendly Night of Lights at Promenade Park, and a Flagstar Bank Photo Contest. This year’s Lighting of Kris Kringle Village is modeled after a German outdoor market, adding a unique cultural experience to this night of traditions. Kilwins, a new downtown shop, will provide free peppermint ice cream during the Night of Lights while supplies last.

A complete listing of activities and times will be available online at HolidayFestDowntown.com. For more immediate questions, email events@downtownfortwayne.com.