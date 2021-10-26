Tuesday, October 26, 2021 12:42 pm
Fort Wayne golf courses closing for season
The Journal Gazette
Fort Wayne golf courses will be closing for the season, the Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Department said today.
Shoaff Park Golf Course will close at the end of the day Sunday.
Foster Park and McMillen Park golf courses will remain open through Nov. 11. Both will have additional golf days available depending on the weather, the department said.
