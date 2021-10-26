The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
    Tuesday, October 26, 2021

    66 in county test positive for COVID

    The Journal Gazette

    Another 66 Allen County residents tested positive for COVID-19, with 25 confirmed cases and 41 probable antigen cases, the local health department said Monday.

    That brought the total to 58,654 cases and 798 deaths, a news release said.

    The Indiana Department of Health reported another 912 positive cases through about midnight Sunday, pushing the state's total since March 6 last year to 1,011,197.

    No additional deaths were reported through the state, leaving that count at 15,980 since March 1, 2020. The seven-day average for deaths statewide is 12, according to the state's online dashboard.

