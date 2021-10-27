Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette Ken Silkworth, 75, gets ready to ride his recumbent bike through Fort Wayne on Tuesday morning. Depending on the weather, Silkworth says he rides his bike about 30 miles each day. Previous Next Wednesday, October 27, 2021 1:00 am Readying for daily ride Readying for daily ride Share this article Share on facebook Share on twitter Email story Subscribe to our newsletters * indicates required Email Address * Newsletters Daily headlines Alerts (breaking news) Komets History Journal Crime and courts Statehouse Scoop Opinion Food Coronavirus Events and Entertainment