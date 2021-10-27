Allen County Public Library returns to in-person programs

The Allen County Public Library will begin offering in-person programs at all locations beginning Monday, the library said today.

The library locations will begin offering a full schedule of in-person programs, a change from most most programs that have been virtual, outdoors or offered as to-go options since March 2020.

“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, library staff have done a phenomenal job adapting how we hold programs and deliver resources to the community," said Stephanny Smith, director of community engagement, in a statement. "We know that patrons have missed attending library programs over the past 18 months. Our librarians have missed the interactions and conversations that occur during programs. At the same time, we were willing to wait until we felt confident we could hold in-person programs in a safe, healthy way.”

ACPL will still follow social distancing guidelines, which will result in reduced numbers of participants in programs. Registration is required for all in-person programs and masks are encouraged but not mandatory for patrons. Patrons can find program information and registrations links under the "Events" tab of www.acpl.info or by using the ACPL app. Assistance is also available by calling 421-1200 or emailing Ask@acpl.info.