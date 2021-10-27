Arcola principal ready to retire

The Northwest Allen County Schools board approved Kathleen Perfect's retirement as part of the personnel report Monday. The Arcola Elementary School principal plans to retire at the end of the academic year.

Board member Kristi Schlatter said Perfect's legacy will be longlasting.

“When someone gives 35 years of their life to serve children, their influence is undeniable, their inspiration incredible and their impact immeasurable,” Schlatter said. “Mrs. Perfect and her servant leadership have been that and more to the Arcola and NACS families.”