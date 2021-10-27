Night of Lights returns Nov. 24

The Night of Lights returns to downtown Fort Wayne again this year the day before Thanksgiving.

This year's event is Nov. 24, presented by TriCore Logic and the Downtown Improvement District.

The event will kick off the holiday season with the lighting of Santa and His Reindeer, the Merry Christmas Wreath, and more. Events begin at 5:45 p.m., ending with the Parkview Field Holiday Fireworks show at 8 p.m.

Embassy Theatre's 37th annual Festival of Trees is also back, with in-person and virtual options.

New to this year's Night of Lights is a Brighten the Night with The Bradley, Sensory-Friendly Night of Lights at Promenade Park, and a Flagstar Bank Photo Contest. Kilwins, a new downtown shop, will provide free peppermint ice cream during the Night of Lights while supplies last.

A complete listing of activities and times will be available at HolidayFestDowntown.com.

For more immediate questions, email events@downtownfortwayne.com.