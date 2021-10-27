Wednesday, October 27, 2021 11:17 am
Wells County closes on bonds for jail renovations
The Journal Gazette
Wells County will be renovating the local jail after closing on over $5 million in bonds today.
The jail, originally built in 1985 will be refurbished with a new HVAC system, inmate intake area, video courtrooms and more, a statement from the Wells County Sheriff’s office said.
Construction is scheduled to begin the first week of November and is expected to last a year.
