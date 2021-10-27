The Journal Gazette
 
    Wells County closes on bonds for jail renovations

    The Journal Gazette

    Wells County will be renovating the local jail after closing on over $5 million in bonds today. 

    The jail, originally built in 1985 will be refurbished with a new HVAC system, inmate intake area, video courtrooms and more, a statement from the Wells County Sheriff’s office said. 

    Construction is scheduled to begin the first week of November and is expected to last a year.

