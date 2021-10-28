Verbatim: Parkview Kosciusko Hospital construction begins

Parkview Health issued this news release today:

WARSAW, IND. -- OCT. 28, 2021 -- By the summer of 2023, Parkview Warsaw will become Parkview Kosciusko Hospital. Construction has begun on an 88,000-square-foot addition, which will double the facility's size and transform it into a full-service hospital.

The expansion plans, which were originally announced in January 2020, have been updated to provide more comprehensive services -- including inpatient care, surgery and specialty clinics -- to better serve area patients.

“During the pandemic, we took the opportunity to re-evaluate how we care for Warsaw and the surrounding communities,” said Scott Gabriel, president, Parkview Whitley Hospital and Parkview Warsaw. “Parkview Kosciusko Hospital will offer a full range of services that reflect the needs of our area residents and their desire for more services available closer to home. We're excited to expand Parkview's offering and improve access to high-quality care.”

Included in the updated plans is a satellite clinic for the Parkview Cancer Institute (PCI), which will allow patients to receive sub-specialty cancer care closer to home. PCI's multi-disciplinary teams, who are experts not just in cancer, but in specific types of cancer, will provide highly specialized care for each patient. The clinic will include space for infusion and radiation, as well as a healing garden.

“Parkview remains committed to serving the needs of all the communities in northern Indiana,” said Neil Sharma, MD, president, PCI. “Through this PCI satellite clinic, state-of-the-art, specialized cancer care will soon be available locally in Kosciusko County.”

The addition will be four levels -- three stories and a basement -- and will be located to the west of the current building. The lower level will be home to cardiology and pulmonology, including rehab for both specialties, as well as nutrition services. The first floor will include the PCI satellite clinic, a pharmacy, diabetes education services, and an expansion of the current lab and emergency departments.

Surgical services will occupy the second floor, with two operating suites, two procedure rooms, pre- and post-op rooms, and shell space for future needs. The third floor will house 24 inpatient rooms, with space for an additional four rooms if needed.

The expansion is projected to create an additional 125 jobs, including clinical and non-clinical roles. Recruitment for those roles will begin closer to the completion of construction in the summer of 2023. Individuals interested in joining the team now can view open positions at parkview.com/careers.