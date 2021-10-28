Verbatim: Flooding affects Roush Lake FWA

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources issued this news release today:

Extensive rains have led to flooding concerns at J.E. Roush Lake Fish & Wildlife Area (FWA), affecting recreational access.

J.E. Roush Lake FWA staff and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers management have been working together to maintain the safety of the public. The following areas have been affected by recent rain and are anticipated to stay closed until flooding recedes:

The Kil-So-Quah campground has been evacuated and closed until further notice.

The north boat ramp is currently underwater and inaccessible to water-based recreationists. Visitors should use the south boat ramp as an alternative access point. It is located off Division Road, south of the reservoir.

Some roads and gates near the river are closed due to unsafe driving conditions. Visitors are encouraged to avoid the area north of the intersection of 100 S and 300 E.

It is unknown how long water levels will remain an issue. For the most up-to-date information on property conditions, call the property office at 260-468-2165.

For more information about J.E. Roush Lake FWA, visit on.IN.gov/jeroushlake.