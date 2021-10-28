Former Noble prosecutor appointed judge

A former Noble County prosecutor will become the county's next Superior Court judge.

Gov. Eric J. Holcomb today appointed Steven T. Clouse as Noble Superior Court judge. He'll replace Judge Robert Kirsch, who will retire Sunday.

Clouse served four terms as Noble County prosecutor until 2014. He was involved in establishing a Drug Court and a Veteran's Court in Noble County.

Clouse is currently in private practice in Albion. He earned an undergraduate degree from Indiana University and a law degree from University of Toledo.

Clouse will serve the remainder of Kirsch's term through 2024. Clouse will be sworn in on a date to be determined.