Thursday, October 28, 2021 10:23 am
Manchester set for Founders Day
The Journal Gazette
Manchester University will celebrate Founders Day with a parade and birthday party Nov. 5.
Led by the Spartan Pride Marching Band, the parade will begin at 11:30 a.m. at College Avenue and Wayne Street in North Manchester. It will wind through campus and end at the Jo Young Switzer Center for the birthday party.
The university is celebrating 132 years.
