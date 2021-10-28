The Journal Gazette
 
    Thursday, October 28, 2021

    Manchester set for Founders Day

    Manchester University will celebrate Founders Day with a parade and birthday party Nov. 5.

    Led by the Spartan Pride Marching Band, the parade will begin at 11:30 a.m. at College Avenue and Wayne Street in North Manchester. It will wind through campus and end at the Jo Young Switzer Center for the birthday party.

    The university is celebrating 132 years.

