High water cancels Trot the Trails

Saturday's Trot the Trails event has been canceled because of flooding along the horse trail route and the forecast of rain, the city of Fort Wayne announced Wednesday.

The city, Three Rivers Horse Trails and Allen County had partnered for the trail ride, which would have taken place along golf cart paths at the former Lakeside Golf Course and included 2.3 miles of the Rivergreenway between the golf course and the North River Road Trailhead along the Maumee River.

Allen County, the Northeastern Indiana Regional Coordinating Council and the city of Fort Wayne are helping Three Rivers Horse Trails determine locations throughout Allen County for the establishment of equestrian trails. Because of a city ordinance, horses are allowed only on existing multiuse trails during Trot the Trails events.