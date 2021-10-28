Verbatim: Department of Health to offer COVID-19 Moderna & Pfizer boosters

The Allen County Department of Health issued the following Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021:

Fort Wayne, Ind. (Oct. 29, 2021) – The Department of Health is offering both Moderna and Pfizer booster shots at the COVID-19 vaccine site, located in the Appleseed Room at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.

The vaccination site is open on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“While we know it’s safe to mix the booster shots among the types of primary series vaccine someone may have obtained, we wanted to carry both Pfizer and Moderna for the community’s convenience and choice,” said Mindy Waldron, Department Administrator for the Allen County Department of Health. “Some people want to get the same type they had before, and we are happy to offer that opportunity for them.”

Booster shots of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for eligible groups as well as first or second doses of both vaccines based on approved age eligibilities will be available for free at the location. No Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be administered at the site at this time. Appointments for vaccinations can be made by visiting ourshot.in.gov or by calling 211. The vaccine site is also taking walk-ins as capacity allows.

Parking is free. Visitors to the vaccination site should enter the Coliseum at the Expo Center entrance. Volunteers will be available to direct and aid anyone needing a wheelchair.

For individuals who received a Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, the following groups are now eligible for a booster shot at 6 months or more after their initial series:

65 years and older

Age 18 and older who live in long-term care settings

Age 18 and older who have underlying medical conditions

Age 18 and older who work or live in high-risk settings

Booster doses are also recommended for anyone 18 or older who got the single dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine two or more months ago.