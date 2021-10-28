Silver Alert issued for Lebanon woman

A Silver Alert has been issued for an 80-year-old Lebanon woman missing since Wednesday night.

Indiana State Police said Sandra Breedlove is 5 feet 1, weighs 150 pounds, has gray hair and hazel eyes. She was wearing a blue or gray zip-up sweatshirt, light gray sweatpants and black shoes with pink and purple swirls on top.

Breedlove is believed to be in extreme danger and may need medical assistance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lebanon Police Department at 765-482-1412 or 911.