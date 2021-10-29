Rhoades leaving SACS board

Tom Rhoades is leaving the Southwest Allen County Schools board because he is moving outside the district, he said Friday.

Rhoades' last day will be Nov. 5. He was first elected in 2014, representing Aboite Township, and has served as board president and vice president.

Candidates who live in Aboite have until noon Nov. 16 to apply for the vacancy. The board might interview qualified candidates beginning Nov. 30.

The person chosen by the SACS board will serve the remainder of Rhoades' term, which runs through next year. More information about the position, the appointment process and a link to the application can be found at www.sacs.k12.in.us.

"Serving as a member of the Board of Trustees has been a privilege," Rhoades said. "I am proud of the incredible work, accomplishments and opportunities we have achieved for students and staff in partnership with our parents and the SACS community. I look forward to following the progress of Southwest Allen County Schools as it continues to set the bar in public education."

Board President Bradley Mills said Rhoades will be missed.

"As a key member of the district leadership team, Tom has been a committed trustee dedicated to preparing today’s learners for tomorrow’s opportunities," Mills said. "Tom’s valuable contributions during his tenure to the district’s students, staff and the Southwest Allen County community will resonate for years to come. It has been a pleasure to work alongside him."

