Builders 'top off' building overlooking Promenade Park

The final beam was placed Friday at the top of the $88.7 million mixed-use building that overlooks Promenade Park.

The building at the corner of Superior and Harrison streets was celebrated for what city officials called a milestone in the construction project. The building will house a parking garage, apartments and commercial space.

City and construction officials gathered on the third floor of the structure for the topping-off celebration. A few minutes into a news conference, Mayor Tom Henry was interrupted by the sound of the steel beam many signed before the ceremony being lifted to the top for placement.

Henry encouraged people to watch it being placed before the news conference continued.

“This facility really does something for the city of Fort Wayne by making downtown Fort Wayne a point of destination,” Henry said. “That's what we've been working on for the last 14 years -- trying to make downtown Fort Wayne something we can be very proud of.”

The garage is expected to be completed in early 2022 with the rest of the building's completion expected in early 2023.

dfilchak@jg.net