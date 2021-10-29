Verbatim: Winter Showcase returns to G League

The NBA G League issued this news release today:

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2021 -- The 2021 NBA G League Winter Showcase will take place in Las Vegas from Dec. 19-22 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center. The event marks the return of the NBA G League’s premier in-season NBA scouting opportunity to Las Vegas, spanning four days with more than 30 games spread across two courts. Games will begin at 11 a.m. PT each day with four games on each court.

Building off the success of the 2019 Showcase Cup, the 2021 Winter Showcase will feature the expanded NBA G League Showcase Cup Tournament, a single-elimination tournament where eight teams will compete for the Showcase Cup Championship. The Salt Lake City Stars won the inaugural iteration of the Showcase Cup during the 2019-20 season.

Beginning Friday, Nov. 5, the league’s 29 teams and NBA G League Ignite will be separated into four regional pods and will play 12 games against one another in NBA G League markets. The teams with the best winning percentage in each regional pod, along with the next four teams across the league with the best winning percentages, will play for the Showcase Cup Championship during the Winter Showcase. The remaining teams will each play two games outside of the Showcase Cup Tournament during the event.

“We’re thrilled to be safely hosting the Winter Showcase once again in Las Vegas at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center,” said NBA G League President Shareef Abdur-Rahim. “The Winter Showcase is one of the NBA G League’s marquee events, and I’m looking forward to watching the action in the expanded NBA G League Showcase Cup Tournament.”

Following the Winter Showcase, team records will reset and the 36-game regular season will tip off on Monday, Dec. 27, bringing each team’s total games played to 50. NBA G League Ignite and Mexico City Capitanes will compete in the Showcase Cup, but will not take part in the 36-game regular season.

The NBA G League Winter Showcase has become a springboard to the NBA, with more than 60 players earning GATORADE Call-Ups during or immediately following the last 16 Showcases.

The full game and broadcast schedule will be released at a later date.