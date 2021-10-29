Allen commissioners turn down plan for 3-building industrial development

The Allen County Commissioners denied plans Friday for a three-building industrial development on about 77 acres east of Interstate 69.

Silverado Properties LLC submitted a primary development plan for three buildings, each less than 50 feet tall and 150,000 square feet, along with a request to rezone the agricultural area to general industrial.

The request from Silverado Properties LLC faced opposition at an Allen County Plan Commission meeting in September from residents of the area northeast of the Interstate 469 and I-69 interchange. The neighbors said approving the plans would go against the 2016 comprehensive plan for the southwest part of the county.

The 2016 plan states commercial development in the area would not be encouraged. The plan commission members were split on whether that included industrial development, so the matter was presented to the county commissioners Friday with no recommendation.

“I can’t, in my time, remember having a no recommendation,” Commissioner Therese Brown said.

After a discussion, the commissioners unanimously denied the rezoning request and primary development plan.

dfilchak@jg.net