October 29: Allen County COVID-19 update

Fort Wayne, Ind. (October 29, 2021) – Another 152 Allen County residents tested positive for COVID-19, with 52 confirmed PCR cases and 100 probable antigen cases, bringing the total to 59,204 cases and 807 deaths as of this date.

The Allen County case count includes a total of 25,903 probable cases from antigen tests reported since July 2020.

Updates to positive cases and deaths in Allen County are found on the Department’s COVID-19 webpage at www.allencountyhealth.com/covid-19 and will be time-stamped to keep the public informed with the latest local data.

Basic demographic information on Allen County cases is provided on the website and will be updated at least once a week.

Because of delays in data reporting to and from the state, Allen County case counts may not always immediately match counts provided by the Indiana State Department of Health at www.coronavirus.in.gov.