Verbatim: Holcomb signs COVID-19 executive orders

INDIANAPOLIS – Today, Governor Eric J. Holcomb signed Executive Orders 21-28 and 21-29. The Executive Orders expire on Dec. 1, 2021.

“Today, I’m extending the public health emergency for another 30 days to maintain critical assistance to our neediest Hoosiers as we come out of this pandemic – all directly tied to its continuation. While I am extending the state public health emergency for this next month to extend these critical capabilities directly tied to it, I have instructed my staff and the relevant agencies over the next few weeks to bring me a plan that contemplates options to wind down our executive orders and end the state public health emergency in the near future,” said Gov. Eric J. Holcomb.

In response to the improved conditions relating to the spread of COVID-19 in Indiana, several provisions from the most recent executive orders have been removed. Those are:

The direction for hospitals to consider reprioritizing or postponing non-emergent procedures

The reporting requirements for hospitals about diversion

The direction to the Indiana Department of Insurance to request that insurers extend prior authorization for non-emergent surgeries or procedures that are postponed and prior authorizations for the transfer or discharge of patients

Due to the anticipated CDC approval of a vaccine for children ages 5 – 11, a provision has been added to allow the health commissioner to issue a standing order to authorize the administration of COVID immunizations to children under 11. She is limited to 11 and over in Indiana code.

