1 dead in pond crash

Fort Wayne police are investigating the death of a man found inside a vehicle submerged upside down in a pond this morning.

Officers said they were called to the 1300 block of Oak Bay Run at 8:12 a.m. after a pedestrian reported the incident.

Police said a neighbor heard a loud crash around midnight but didn't see signs of a vehicle collision.

Divers from the Fort Wayne Fire Department weren't able to determine if the vehicle was occupied because of low visibility.

Emergency responders were able to free the vehicle about 10:45 a.m. and medical personnel said the victim was inside the vehicle, which was plunged 50 yards across the pond.

There were no other persons found.

Police believe the vehicle was traveling east on Northland Boulevard at a high rate of speed when it left the roadway.