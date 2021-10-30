Saturday, October 30, 2021 7:44 am
Indiana HS football scores
Associated Press
Here's a look at high school gridiron scores from across the state –
Friday's scores
Sectional Playoffs=
Semifinals=
Class 6A=
Sectional 1=
Lafayette Jeff 54, Lake Central 6
Merrillville 29, Crown Point 13
Sectional 2=
Chesterton 16, Portage 0
Penn 21, Elkhart 7
Sectional 3=
Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 21, Homestead 0
Sectional 4=
Hamilton Southeastern 34, Fishers 0
Westfield 49, Noblesville 6
Sectional 5=
Brownsburg 36, Indpls Pike 0
Carmel 35, Avon 21
Sectional 6=
Indpls Ben Davis 41, Southport 14
Indpls Tech 25, Indpls Perry Meridian 20
Sectional 7=
Lawrence Central 13, Warren Central 8
Lawrence North 41, Indpls N. Central 21
Sectional 8=
Center Grove 35, Franklin Central 7
Class 5A=
Sectional 9=
Munster 23, Hammond Central 0
Valparaiso 30, Hammond Morton 0
Sectional 10=
Michigan City 42, S. Bend Adams 0
Mishawaka 35, Concord 7
Sectional 11=
Ft. Wayne Dwenger 10, Ft. Wayne North 7
Ft. Wayne Snider 21, Ft. Wayne Northrop 17
Sectional 12=
Kokomo 35, Anderson 6
Zionsville 42, Lafayette Harrison 21
Sectional 13=
Decatur Central 49, Terre Haute South 14
Indpls Cathedral 47, Plainfield 7
Sectional 14=
New Palestine 26, Franklin 0
Whiteland 31, Columbus East 7
Sectional 15=
Bloomington North 35, Ev. North 30
Bloomington South 16, Castle 14
Sectional 16=
New Albany 28, Floyd Central 7
Seymour 18, Bedford N. Lawrence 10
Class 4A=
Sectional 17=
Hobart 55, E. Chicago Central 0
Lowell 51, Gary West 14
Sectional 18=
New Prairie 23, Culver Academy 7
S. Bend St. Joseph’s 21, Kankakee Valley 0
Sectional 19=
Leo 44, DeKalb 14
Northridge 35, Columbia City 21
Sectional 20=
Ft. Wayne Wayne 40, Delta 24
Mississinewa 42, New Haven 27
Sectional 21=
Connersville 42, Richmond 36
Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 49, Greenfield 34
Sectional 22=
Indpls Chatard 51, Indpls Shortridge 0
Indpls Roncalli 42, Lebanon 14
Sectional 23=
E. Central 52, Mooresville 26
Martinsville 38, S. Dearborn 7
Sectional 24=
Ev. Memorial 35, Ev. Central 0
Northview 49, Ev. Reitz 28
Class 3A=
Sectional 25=
Hanover Central 40, Benton Central 0
Knox 39, River Forest 14
Sectional 26=
Jimtown 22, Glenn 3
Mishawaka Marian 29, Tippecanoe Valley 0
Sectional 27=
Norwell 27, Ft. Wayne Concordia 0
Peru 30, Oak Hill 28, OT
Sectional 28=
Indpls Brebeuf 35, N. Montgomery 8
Western Boone 23, Guerin Catholic 6
Sectional 29=
Danville 39, Indian Creek 6
Tri-West 35, Indpls Ritter 2
Sectional 30=
Owen Valley 35, Brown Co. 0
Vincennes 28, Edgewood 0
Sectional 31=
Brownstown 28, Batesville 14
Lawrenceburg 15, Greensburg 7
Sectional 32=
Gibson Southern 56, Salem 21
Heritage Hills 36, Ev. Bosse 28
Class 2A=
Sectional 33=
Andrean 28, Rensselaer 2
Whiting 6, Boone Grove 0
Sectional 34=
LaVille 14, Bremen 6
Pioneer 18, Delphi 0
Sectional 35=
Eastside 38, Central Noble 6
Ft. Wayne Luers 44, Prairie Hts. 7
Sectional 36=
Eastbrook 46, Lapel 14
Tipton 44, Alexandria 18
Sectional 37=
Lafayette Catholic 27, Southmont 0
Speedway 12, Monrovia 6
Sectional 38=
Centerville 21, Northeastern 0
Indpls Scecina 34, Shenandoah 0
Sectional 39=
Paoli 28, Providence 14
Triton Central 42, Clarksville 7
Sectional 40=
Ev. Mater Dei 28, Linton 27
N. Posey 41, N. Knox 18
Class 1A=
Sectional 41=
Culver 18, S. Central (Union Mills) 0
N. Judson 40, Winamac 13
Sectional 42=
Carroll (Flora) 25, Traders Point Christian 7
Clinton Prairie 44, Tri-County 14
Sectional 43=
S. Adams 6, Monroe Central 3
Union City 59, Taylor 26
Sectional 44=
Adams Central 56, Southwood 0
Triton 22, Northfield 13
Sectional 45=
Parke Heritage 38, S. Putnam 6
Riverton Parke 14, Covington 12
Sectional 46=
Covenant Christian 35, Indpls Tindley 0
Indpls Lutheran 25, Indpls Park Tudor 13
Sectional 47=
N. Decatur 26, Milan 12
Tri 79, Knightstown 0
Sectional 48=
N. Central (Farmersburg) 12, Tecumseh 8
Springs Valley 35, W. Washington 0
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com
