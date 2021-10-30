Indiana HS football scores

Here's a look at high school gridiron scores from across the state –

_________________________________

Friday's scores

Sectional Playoffs=

Semifinals=

Class 6A=

Sectional 1=

Lafayette Jeff 54, Lake Central 6

Merrillville 29, Crown Point 13

Sectional 2=

Chesterton 16, Portage 0

Penn 21, Elkhart 7

Sectional 3=

Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 21, Homestead 0

Sectional 4=

Hamilton Southeastern 34, Fishers 0

Westfield 49, Noblesville 6

Sectional 5=

Brownsburg 36, Indpls Pike 0

Carmel 35, Avon 21

Sectional 6=

Indpls Ben Davis 41, Southport 14

Indpls Tech 25, Indpls Perry Meridian 20

Sectional 7=

Lawrence Central 13, Warren Central 8

Lawrence North 41, Indpls N. Central 21

Sectional 8=

Center Grove 35, Franklin Central 7

Class 5A=

Sectional 9=

Munster 23, Hammond Central 0

Valparaiso 30, Hammond Morton 0

Sectional 10=

Michigan City 42, S. Bend Adams 0

Mishawaka 35, Concord 7

Sectional 11=

Ft. Wayne Dwenger 10, Ft. Wayne North 7

Ft. Wayne Snider 21, Ft. Wayne Northrop 17

Sectional 12=

Kokomo 35, Anderson 6

Zionsville 42, Lafayette Harrison 21

Sectional 13=

Decatur Central 49, Terre Haute South 14

Indpls Cathedral 47, Plainfield 7

Sectional 14=

New Palestine 26, Franklin 0

Whiteland 31, Columbus East 7

Sectional 15=

Bloomington North 35, Ev. North 30

Bloomington South 16, Castle 14

Sectional 16=

New Albany 28, Floyd Central 7

Seymour 18, Bedford N. Lawrence 10

Class 4A=

Sectional 17=

Hobart 55, E. Chicago Central 0

Lowell 51, Gary West 14

Sectional 18=

New Prairie 23, Culver Academy 7

S. Bend St. Joseph’s 21, Kankakee Valley 0

Sectional 19=

Leo 44, DeKalb 14

Northridge 35, Columbia City 21

Sectional 20=

Ft. Wayne Wayne 40, Delta 24

Mississinewa 42, New Haven 27

Sectional 21=

Connersville 42, Richmond 36

Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 49, Greenfield 34

Sectional 22=

Indpls Chatard 51, Indpls Shortridge 0

Indpls Roncalli 42, Lebanon 14

Sectional 23=

E. Central 52, Mooresville 26

Martinsville 38, S. Dearborn 7

Sectional 24=

Ev. Memorial 35, Ev. Central 0

Northview 49, Ev. Reitz 28

Class 3A=

Sectional 25=

Hanover Central 40, Benton Central 0

Knox 39, River Forest 14

Sectional 26=

Jimtown 22, Glenn 3

Mishawaka Marian 29, Tippecanoe Valley 0

Sectional 27=

Norwell 27, Ft. Wayne Concordia 0

Peru 30, Oak Hill 28, OT

Sectional 28=

Indpls Brebeuf 35, N. Montgomery 8

Western Boone 23, Guerin Catholic 6

Sectional 29=

Danville 39, Indian Creek 6

Tri-West 35, Indpls Ritter 2

Sectional 30=

Owen Valley 35, Brown Co. 0

Vincennes 28, Edgewood 0

Sectional 31=

Brownstown 28, Batesville 14

Lawrenceburg 15, Greensburg 7

Sectional 32=

Gibson Southern 56, Salem 21

Heritage Hills 36, Ev. Bosse 28

Class 2A=

Sectional 33=

Andrean 28, Rensselaer 2

Whiting 6, Boone Grove 0

Sectional 34=

LaVille 14, Bremen 6

Pioneer 18, Delphi 0

Sectional 35=

Eastside 38, Central Noble 6

Ft. Wayne Luers 44, Prairie Hts. 7

Sectional 36=

Eastbrook 46, Lapel 14

Tipton 44, Alexandria 18

Sectional 37=

Lafayette Catholic 27, Southmont 0

Speedway 12, Monrovia 6

Sectional 38=

Centerville 21, Northeastern 0

Indpls Scecina 34, Shenandoah 0

Sectional 39=

Paoli 28, Providence 14

Triton Central 42, Clarksville 7

Sectional 40=

Ev. Mater Dei 28, Linton 27

N. Posey 41, N. Knox 18

Class 1A=

Sectional 41=

Culver 18, S. Central (Union Mills) 0

N. Judson 40, Winamac 13

Sectional 42=

Carroll (Flora) 25, Traders Point Christian 7

Clinton Prairie 44, Tri-County 14

Sectional 43=

S. Adams 6, Monroe Central 3

Union City 59, Taylor 26

Sectional 44=

Adams Central 56, Southwood 0

Triton 22, Northfield 13

Sectional 45=

Parke Heritage 38, S. Putnam 6

Riverton Parke 14, Covington 12

Sectional 46=

Covenant Christian 35, Indpls Tindley 0

Indpls Lutheran 25, Indpls Park Tudor 13

Sectional 47=

N. Decatur 26, Milan 12

Tri 79, Knightstown 0

Sectional 48=

N. Central (Farmersburg) 12, Tecumseh 8

Springs Valley 35, W. Washington 0

------

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com