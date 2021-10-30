The Journal Gazette
 
    Saturday, October 30, 2021 7:44 am

    Indiana HS football scores

    Associated Press

    Here's a look at high school gridiron scores from across the state –

    _________________________________

    Friday's scores

    Sectional Playoffs=

     

    Semifinals=

     

    Class 6A=

     

    Sectional 1=

     

    Lafayette Jeff 54, Lake Central 6

     

    Merrillville 29, Crown Point 13

     

    Sectional 2=

     

    Chesterton 16, Portage 0

     

    Penn 21, Elkhart 7

     

    Sectional 3=

     

    Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 21, Homestead 0

     

    Sectional 4=

     

    Hamilton Southeastern 34, Fishers 0

     

    Westfield 49, Noblesville 6

     

    Sectional 5=

     

    Brownsburg 36, Indpls Pike 0

     

    Carmel 35, Avon 21

     

    Sectional 6=

     

    Indpls Ben Davis 41, Southport 14

     

    Indpls Tech 25, Indpls Perry Meridian 20

     

    Sectional 7=

     

    Lawrence Central 13, Warren Central 8

     

    Lawrence North 41, Indpls N. Central 21

     

    Sectional 8=

     

    Center Grove 35, Franklin Central 7

     

    Class 5A=

     

    Sectional 9=

     

    Munster 23, Hammond Central 0

     

    Valparaiso 30, Hammond Morton 0

     

    Sectional 10=

     

    Michigan City 42, S. Bend Adams 0

     

    Mishawaka 35, Concord 7

     

    Sectional 11=

     

    Ft. Wayne Dwenger 10, Ft. Wayne North 7

     

    Ft. Wayne Snider 21, Ft. Wayne Northrop 17

     

    Sectional 12=

     

    Kokomo 35, Anderson 6

     

    Zionsville 42, Lafayette Harrison 21

     

    Sectional 13=

     

    Decatur Central 49, Terre Haute South 14

     

    Indpls Cathedral 47, Plainfield 7

     

    Sectional 14=

     

    New Palestine 26, Franklin 0

     

    Whiteland 31, Columbus East 7

     

    Sectional 15=

     

    Bloomington North 35, Ev. North 30

     

    Bloomington South 16, Castle 14

     

    Sectional 16=

     

    New Albany 28, Floyd Central 7

     

    Seymour 18, Bedford N. Lawrence 10

     

    Class 4A=

     

    Sectional 17=

     

    Hobart 55, E. Chicago Central 0

     

    Lowell 51, Gary West 14

     

    Sectional 18=

     

    New Prairie 23, Culver Academy 7

     

    S. Bend St. Joseph’s 21, Kankakee Valley 0

     

    Sectional 19=

     

    Leo 44, DeKalb 14

     

    Northridge 35, Columbia City 21

     

    Sectional 20=

     

    Ft. Wayne Wayne 40, Delta 24

     

    Mississinewa 42, New Haven 27

     

    Sectional 21=

     

    Connersville 42, Richmond 36

     

    Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 49, Greenfield 34

     

    Sectional 22=

     

    Indpls Chatard 51, Indpls Shortridge 0

     

    Indpls Roncalli 42, Lebanon 14

     

    Sectional 23=

     

    E. Central 52, Mooresville 26

     

    Martinsville 38, S. Dearborn 7

     

    Sectional 24=

     

    Ev. Memorial 35, Ev. Central 0

     

    Northview 49, Ev. Reitz 28

     

    Class 3A=

     

    Sectional 25=

     

    Hanover Central 40, Benton Central 0

     

    Knox 39, River Forest 14

     

    Sectional 26=

     

    Jimtown 22, Glenn 3

     

    Mishawaka Marian 29, Tippecanoe Valley 0

     

    Sectional 27=

     

    Norwell 27, Ft. Wayne Concordia 0

     

    Peru 30, Oak Hill 28, OT

     

    Sectional 28=

     

    Indpls Brebeuf 35, N. Montgomery 8

     

    Western Boone 23, Guerin Catholic 6

     

    Sectional 29=

     

    Danville 39, Indian Creek 6

     

    Tri-West 35, Indpls Ritter 2

     

    Sectional 30=

     

    Owen Valley 35, Brown Co. 0

     

    Vincennes 28, Edgewood 0

     

    Sectional 31=

     

    Brownstown 28, Batesville 14

     

    Lawrenceburg 15, Greensburg 7

     

    Sectional 32=

     

    Gibson Southern 56, Salem 21

     

    Heritage Hills 36, Ev. Bosse 28

     

    Class 2A=

     

    Sectional 33=

     

    Andrean 28, Rensselaer 2

     

    Whiting 6, Boone Grove 0

     

    Sectional 34=

     

    LaVille 14, Bremen 6

     

    Pioneer 18, Delphi 0

     

    Sectional 35=

     

    Eastside 38, Central Noble 6

     

    Ft. Wayne Luers 44, Prairie Hts. 7

     

    Sectional 36=

     

    Eastbrook 46, Lapel 14

     

    Tipton 44, Alexandria 18

     

    Sectional 37=

     

    Lafayette Catholic 27, Southmont 0

     

    Speedway 12, Monrovia 6

     

    Sectional 38=

     

    Centerville 21, Northeastern 0

     

    Indpls Scecina 34, Shenandoah 0

     

    Sectional 39=

     

    Paoli 28, Providence 14

     

    Triton Central 42, Clarksville 7

     

    Sectional 40=

     

    Ev. Mater Dei 28, Linton 27

     

    N. Posey 41, N. Knox 18

     

    Class 1A=

     

    Sectional 41=

     

    Culver 18, S. Central (Union Mills) 0

     

    N. Judson 40, Winamac 13

     

    Sectional 42=

     

    Carroll (Flora) 25, Traders Point Christian 7

     

    Clinton Prairie 44, Tri-County 14

     

    Sectional 43=

     

    S. Adams 6, Monroe Central 3

     

    Union City 59, Taylor 26

     

    Sectional 44=

     

    Adams Central 56, Southwood 0

     

    Triton 22, Northfield 13

     

    Sectional 45=

     

    Parke Heritage 38, S. Putnam 6

     

    Riverton Parke 14, Covington 12

     

    Sectional 46=

     

    Covenant Christian 35, Indpls Tindley 0

     

    Indpls Lutheran 25, Indpls Park Tudor 13

     

    Sectional 47=

     

    N. Decatur 26, Milan 12

     

    Tri 79, Knightstown 0

     

    Sectional 48=

     

    N. Central (Farmersburg) 12, Tecumseh 8

     

    Springs Valley 35, W. Washington 0

     

    ------

     

    Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com

