No injuries in DeKalb car-train crash

No injuries were reported after a car-train crash in DeKalb County this morning, the county sheriff's department said.

Just after 2 a.m. sheriff's deputies were called to a crash involving a disabled car and an Amtrak train, the department said in a statement.

The unoccupied car was on the railroad tracks just south of the 200 block of U.S. 6, on a private drive facing south, when it was struck by the train that was going east, the statement said.