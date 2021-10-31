The Journal Gazette
 
    Sunday, October 31, 2021

    No injuries in DeKalb car-train crash

    No injuries were reported after a car-train crash in DeKalb County this morning, the county sheriff's department said.

    Just after 2 a.m. sheriff's deputies were called to a crash involving a disabled car and an Amtrak train, the department said in a statement.

    The unoccupied car was on the railroad tracks just south of the 200 block of U.S. 6, on a private drive facing south, when it was struck by the train that was going east, the statement said.

     

