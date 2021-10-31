Sunday, October 31, 2021 8:02 am
1 hurt in Franklin Avenue stabbing
The Journal Gazette
A man is in life-threatening condition after being stabbed in the 1100 block of Franklin Avenue just after 2 a.m. today, Fort Wayne police said.
When police arrived, officers found the victim suffering from a non-life-threatening stabbing, the department said in a statement. It said the victim was taken to a local hospital, where an emergency-room physician downgraded him to having life-threatening injuries.
Witnesses told police the stabbing occurred inside a home following an altercation, and the possible suspects ran on foot from the area. Detectives are looking for witnesses and any possible video surveillance from nearby homes, the statement said.
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story