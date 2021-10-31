1 hurt in Franklin Avenue stabbing

A man is in life-threatening condition after being stabbed in the 1100 block of Franklin Avenue just after 2 a.m. today, Fort Wayne police said.

When police arrived, officers found the victim suffering from a non-life-threatening stabbing, the department said in a statement. It said the victim was taken to a local hospital, where an emergency-room physician downgraded him to having life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses told police the stabbing occurred inside a home following an altercation, and the possible suspects ran on foot from the area. Detectives are looking for witnesses and any possible video surveillance from nearby homes, the statement said.