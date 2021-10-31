Sunday, October 31, 2021 7:55 am
Shooting leaves juvenile in life-threatening condition
The Journal Gazette
A juvenile is in life-threatening condition after being shot in the 4600 block of Euclid Avenue early today, Fort Wayne police said.
Police were called about 12:45 a.m. to a home on the report of a victim who had been shot, police said in a statement. It said officers found a boy inside the home suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound.
The boy was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, but was downgraded by an emergency-room physician, the statement said.
Detectives and crime-scene technicians are investigating the shooting and looking for any witnesses or video surveillance that will help in the investigation, police said.
