Humane Fort Wayne Chipmunk is a 2-year-old neutered domestic shorthair mix. Chipmunk is a super friendly guy who loves people. To meet Chipmunk and other adoptable cats, fill out an application at HumaneFW.org. Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control Charlene is a 5-year-old spayed cat. She has a gentle and sweet demeanor and will make a family so happy. To meet Charlene and other adoptable pets, go to www.cityoffortwayne.org/adopt.html Humane Fort Wayne Valentine is a spayed 8-year-old terrier, Boston mix. She loves walks and playing catch. To meet Valentine and other adoptable dogs at Humane Fort Wayne, go to HumaneFW.org. Previous Next Monday, November 01, 2021 1:00 am Pets of the week Pets of the week Share this article Share on facebook Share on twitter Email story Subscribe to our newsletters * indicates required Email Address * Newsletters Daily headlines Alerts (breaking news) Komets History Journal Crime and courts Statehouse Scoop Opinion Food Coronavirus Events and Entertainment