Weekly Chess Puzzle

Each week the Fort Wayne Chess club will offer tips for learning or improving your chess game. The puzzles you see are to teach simple checkmating patterns or 1-3 move tactics to strengthen your foresight and decision making; usually with only one best solution. Note: It is recommended that puzzles be solved on an actual chess board to help visualize the game.

Chess notation: K=king, Q=queen, N=Knight, B=bishop, R=rook. A notation such as “e5” indicates a pawn move where there is only 1 pawn that can move to e5.

If a knight were to take the pawn on e5 notation would state Nxe5 (the leading letter N is interchangeable with any piece being used, i.e. Bxe5). If a pawn on the “D file” were to take an opposing pawn on the “E file,” notation would be as follows, d4xe5.

Hint: It is the most beautiful move on the board!

Black to move; level: Genius

Contributor: Frank Marshall “The Gold Coins Game” (1912)

Answer: Qg3!; Wow! White's hands are tied as there are many checkmates lurking after Qg3. If white plays h2xQ, simply Ne2# is checkmate. If white plays f2xQ, simply 1) ...Ne2+ 2) Kh1, RxR# is checkmate. Therefore, white's only option is to play QxQ because black is also threatening checkmate with Qxh2#. So after white plays QxQ, black follows with 1) ...Ne2+ 2) Kh1, NxQ+, 3) Kg1 is forced, NxRf1. White now has the option to capture the knight on f1 or the rook on h3, but either way black is up a piece and ready to win the endgame!. We urge you to play this position out on your board to understand this important endgame technique.

Chess puzzles are provided by Fort Wayne Chess Club. For questions about the puzzle or to submit a puzzle, email themightyfortchess@gmail.com. In addition, the chess club offers casual and competitive play from 2 to 6 p.m. each Saturday at Start Fort Wayne, 111 W. Berry St.