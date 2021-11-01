Executive Boulevard section to close for 2 months

Executive Boulevard between Coliseum Boulevard West and Production Road is closing Wednesday for two months during a stormwater improvement project, the city of Fort Wayne said today.

A detour will use Coliseum, Lima Road and Production, the city said in a statement.

It said the closure, which will last through early January, is to install more than 1,000 feet of large-diameter stormwater pipe and to improve the ditches and swales along Executive Boulevard. The overall project is to be completed in May.