Monday, November 01, 2021 4:16 pm
Executive Boulevard section to close for 2 months
The Journal Gazette
Executive Boulevard between Coliseum Boulevard West and Production Road is closing Wednesday for two months during a stormwater improvement project, the city of Fort Wayne said today.
A detour will use Coliseum, Lima Road and Production, the city said in a statement.
It said the closure, which will last through early January, is to install more than 1,000 feet of large-diameter stormwater pipe and to improve the ditches and swales along Executive Boulevard. The overall project is to be completed in May.
