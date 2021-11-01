Mad Ants tickets still not on sale

The Mad Ants’ season opener is Saturday at Memorial Coliseum, but single-game tickets were still not on sale as of Monday afternoon.

The Mad Ants said there is a “programming issue” with TicketMaster that is in the process of being resolved.

The Indiana Pacers, who own and operate the Mad Ants, are in charge of this process and are working to resolve the issue, perhaps by later today.

