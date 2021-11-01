The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Public notices
  • Jobs
  • Obituaries
  • Celebrations
  • Classifieds
  • Advertising
    •  
    Weather
    Monday, November 01, 2021 2:53 pm

    Mad Ants tickets still not on sale

    Justin A. Cohn | The Journal Gazette

    The Mad Ants’ season opener is Saturday at Memorial Coliseum, but single-game tickets were still not on sale as of Monday afternoon.

    The Mad Ants said there is a “programming issue” with TicketMaster that is in the process of being resolved.

    The Indiana Pacers, who own and operate the Mad Ants, are in charge of this process and are working to resolve the issue, perhaps by later today.

    jcohn@jg.net

     

    Share this article

    Email story

    Subscribe to our newsletters

    * indicates required
    Newsletters  