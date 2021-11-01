Victims of car-bicycle crash, car-in-pond drowning identified

The Allen County coroner's office today identified the two victims of fatal traffic accidents in the county in late October.

In a statement following an autopsy, the coroner's office said Jacob L. Schmucker, 19, of Fort Wayne was riding a bicycle northeast in the 12400 block of Indiana 37, New Haven, on Tuesday night when the bicycle was struck by a motor vehicle.

Schmucker died accidentally at the scene from multiple blunt-force injuries because of the crash, and his death is the 39th traffic fatality of the year in the county, the statement said. It said the crash remains under investigation by county police, the county prosecutor's office and the coroner's office.

In a separate statement, the coroner's office identified Steven Bradley Fisher, 26, of Fort Wayne, as the victim found in a vehicle submerged in a pond Saturday morning in the 13000 block of Oak Bay Run.

Fisher died accidentally from asphyxia because of drowning because of the crash, and his death is the 40th traffic fatality of 2021 in the county, the coroner's office said. It said the incident remains under investigation by Fort Wayne police, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, the prosecutor's office and its office.