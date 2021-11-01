Specialized Bicycle Components recalls Tarmac SL7 bicycles and framesets due to the bicycle's fork steerer tube can crack or break after harsh impact such as hitting a deep pothole or other stress event, posing fall and injury hazards to riders.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bicycles and contact Specialized Bicycle Components for a free inspection and repair.

Consumers can contact authorized Specialized retailers or Specialized Bicycle Components toll-free at 877-808-8154 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. MT Monday through Friday, email at ridercare@specialized.com, or online at www.specialized.com and click on “Safety Notifications” at the bottom of the page for more information.

This recall involves Specialized Tarmac SL7 bicycles and framesets. “Tarmac” is written on the back of the bicycle's seat tube. There is an integrated (hidden) cable routing through the bicycle's headset. “Specialized” or “SWORKS” are printed on the bicycle's downtube.

The company has received two reports of the bicycle's steerer tube breaking after harsh frontal impact. No injuries have been reported.

The bicycles were sold at authorized Specialized Bicycle Components retailers nationwide from July 2020 through August 2021 for between $3,300 and $15,000.