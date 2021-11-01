Luyuan recalls youth all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) because the youth ATVs fail to comply with the requirements of the federal mandatory ATV safety standard, including maximum speed limitations and other mandatory safety requirements for vehicles intended for children under 10 years of age. ATVs that fail to meet the mandatory safety requirements pose a risk of serious injury or death to children.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled ATVs and contact Luyuan for a free repair from an authorized repair shop.

Consumers can contact Luyuan toll-free at 855-663-2121 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, by email at luyuanusa@gmail.com, or online at www.luyuancn.com and click on “Recall” at the top of the page for more information.

The recall involves Luyuan's youth ATVs sold from August 2018 through August 2020 and intended for use by children ages 6 years and older, as demonstrated by the product dimensions and advertising. The ATVs were also marketed on Amazon.com to children as young as 12 months of age and on Walmart.com to children age 5 years. The model numbers include LY-ATV-40A, LY-ATV-40D, LY-ATV-40E and LY-ATV-40I. The model number is printed on the hang tag and the brand name is printed on a sticker on the plastic body. The ATVs may have a label on the front frame, stating: “This ATV is subject to LUYUAN INC's ACTION PLAN approved by U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission on August 7, 2009” or a label on the motor stating: “IMPORTED BY LUYUAN, INC.” Some of these ATVs were sold with GBMOTO or GoBowen branding. The ATVs were sold in various colors.

The ATVs were sold at Luyuan dealers nationwide, including Tool Store Go-Kart Shop, ATV Distributors, Four Seasons Power Sports, Mefast Wholesale, Toomey Tools, Steward Auto, A&S Auto, and Bounce it Off Motorsports, Go-bowen, Powersportsmax and Smokers Alley 2. The ATVs were also sold online at Amazon.com, Walmart.com, FamilyGoKarts.com, BigToysGreenCountry.com, Bigtoysusa.com and SaferWholesale.com from August 2018 through August 2020 for between $450 and $550.