Monday, November 01, 2021 11:12 am
Allen County fall property tax bill due
The Journal Gazette
Allen County’s fall property tax bill is due Nov. 10.
Payments must be made in the treasurer's office at Rousseau Centre, 1 E. Main St., Suite 104, or postmarked by Nov. 10 to avoid a penalty, the Allen County treasurer's office said today.
The office will be closed on Nov. 11 for Veterans Day.
For more information, call the treasurer’s office at 260-449-7693.
