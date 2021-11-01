The Journal Gazette
 
    Monday, November 01, 2021

    Allen County fall property tax bill due

    The Journal Gazette

    Allen County’s fall property tax bill is due Nov. 10.

    Payments must be made in the treasurer's office at Rousseau Centre, 1 E. Main St., Suite 104, or postmarked by Nov. 10 to avoid a penalty, the Allen County treasurer's office said today.

    The office will be closed on Nov. 11 for Veterans Day.

    For more information, call the treasurer’s office at 260-449-7693.

     

