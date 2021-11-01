Allen County fall property tax bill due

Allen County’s fall property tax bill is due Nov. 10.

Payments must be made in the treasurer's office at Rousseau Centre, 1 E. Main St., Suite 104, or postmarked by Nov. 10 to avoid a penalty, the Allen County treasurer's office said today.

The office will be closed on Nov. 11 for Veterans Day.

For more information, call the treasurer’s office at 260-449-7693.