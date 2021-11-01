Police seek August robbery suspect

Fort Wayne police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man they say held up a Dollar General store Aug. 18.

The suspect went into the store, 2985 W. Washington Center Road, about 8:45 p.m., grabbed a couple of items, then approached the checkout, a statement from police said.

He showed a tan pistol tucked in his waistband and told the clerk that he was sorry, but that he had just been evicted from his trailer.

The suspect took an undetermined amount of cash from the register and left on foot, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fort Wayne police detective bureau at 260-427-1201.