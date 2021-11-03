Wednesday, November 03, 2021 4:27 pm
Portion of Ind. 4 to be closed
The Journal Gazette
Indiana 4 will be closed west of Ashley and Hudson next week as crews conduct road maintenance between Indiana 327 and County Road South 800 West.
Work is expected to begin Tuesday and expected to last about two days, the Indiana Department of Transportation said.
Drivers are asked to use the official detour of Indiana 327, U.S. 20 and Interstate 69.
