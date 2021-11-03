JG accepting lists from nonprofits

The Journal Gazette will publish wish lists from established 501(c)(3) nonprofit agencies in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio that seek donations to directly assist people in need.

Lists should be sent to jchapman@jg.net with the subject line “Journal Gazette Giving.” Include a group name, mission, address, phone number and needs, including drop-off times and locations for donations.

Deadline is Nov. 10. Email Jim Chapman at jchapman@jg.net with questions.