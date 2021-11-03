The Journal Gazette
 
    Grant to benefit women's firms

    The Journal Gazette

    The WEOC Women's Business Center at The NIIC in Fort Wayne has received $200,000 from the federal government to continue its work supporting woman-owned small businesses. 

    The purpose of the grant is to establish or continue innovative projects that aim to improve service delivery, training and support provided to women-owned businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. 

    Leslee Hill, the business center's director, said the grant enables the center to expand its coaching, one-to-one mentoring and financial literacy outreach to rural business builders in their hometown communities. 

